Admission In 15 Subjects Of MS, MPhil Begins In FJWU

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:03 PM

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Admission into 15 subjects of MS and MPhil has been started in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Rawalpindi.According to university management, applications regarding admission will be received till December 23.

These admissions have been offered in the subjects including Bio technology, Computer science, English, urdu, Economics, education, Islamic studies, mechanical science and anthropology.New classes will be started by the end of January.The aspirants of admission will be required to file non returnable pay order of Rs 1200 along with admission forms.

