Admission information centers established at IUB campuses

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Chairman Admission Committee and Dean Faculty of Management Sciences the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal has said that admission and information centers have been established in the campuses of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, and Liaquatpur for students interested in getting admission in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Faculty and staff members are there to guide about admissions. In the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, an admission center has been established at Abbasia Campus in Bahawalpur, where an online admission facility has been provided to the incoming students.

Banking and photocopying facilities are available next to the admission center to facilitate all procedures through a one-window system. He said that given the economic conditions, the university is considering a 25 to 35 percent reduction in fees.

Students can also pay the fee in two or three installments. Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal has said that economic difficulties will not be allowed to hinder the opportunities for higher education.