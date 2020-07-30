Admission interviews of MPhil & PhD programme from Aug 04

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) has announced that interviews for admissions to its internationally famous MPhil & Ph.D. Degree Programme-2020 will be held from August 4 to 13, 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) has announced that interviews for admissions to its internationally famous MPhil & Ph.D. Degree Programme-2020 will be held from August 4 to 13, 2020.

Spokesman of the ICCBS � University of Karachi on Thursday said that during the said time period the eligible candidates of different disciplines will be interviewed in three different centers, including Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry, and L.E.J. National Science Information Center, University of Karachi.

All interviews will be held in the morning time. Further details regarding the interviews can be obtained through the online admission portal www.uokadmission.edu.pk