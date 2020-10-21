Admission office of Australian university inaugurated at NTUF

Admission office of the University of Newcastle Australia has been established at National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Admission office of the University of Newcastle Australia has been established at National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) on Wednesday.

NTUF Rector Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain inaugurated the office and said that the office was setup after an agreement with the University of Newcastle.

He said, under the agreement the NTUF and the University of Newcastle would exchange their students under Pathway Students Exchange Programme.

He said that initially six students would be enrolled in BBA Honors under Students Exchange Programme. These students will complete their one-year education (two semesters) in NTUF while remaining three-year education(six semesters) will be completed in Newcastle University and Australian University will also confer degrees on them.

Earlier, Dr Tanveer Hussain cut ribbon to inaugurate the admission office of Newcastle University at NTUF while Director Management Sciences NTUF Dr Sajjad Baig, Director Social Sciences Dr Zafar Javaid, Director BBA Program Dr Muhammad Shehzad Iqbal, Control Examinations Muhammad Zabihullah Khan, Director Finance Zulfiqar Ahmad, Public Relations Officer NTUF Sardar Parvaiz Akhtar and others were also present on the occasion.