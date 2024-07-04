Open Menu

Admission Process In Govt Colleges To Continue Till July 25: SED

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Admission process in Govt colleges to continue till July 25: SED

Sindh Education Department has started admissions in government colleges across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Sindh education Department has started admissions in government colleges across the province.

The admission process in colleges will continue from July 1 to July 25 for the new academic year 2024-25 through online portal.

According to the spokesperson of the Education Department, admission to the 11th class will be given on the basis of the 9th class result.

Students are advised to apply for admission in Medical, Engineering, Computer Science, Home Economics, Commerce and Arts faculties. All interested candidates should register themselves at www.seccap.dgcs.gos.pk, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Sindh Education July Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

49 seconds ago
 Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees ..

Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation

51 seconds ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding

53 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Naw ..

Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Nawabshah

7 seconds ago
 Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 wit ..

Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote

8 seconds ago
 Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bu ..

Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bus incident

10 seconds ago
Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vow ..

Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vowing continued struggle for fre ..

14 seconds ago
 Govt decides to depute motorway police in various ..

Govt decides to depute motorway police in various highways of Balochistan: Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 04 killed, 40 injured in road accident

04 killed, 40 injured in road accident

19 seconds ago
 DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram

DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram

21 seconds ago
 Mango exhibition deemed a sweet success in Mirpurk ..

Mango exhibition deemed a sweet success in Mirpurkhas, teamwork celebrated

23 seconds ago
 Anti-polio campaign gains momentum with focus on r ..

Anti-polio campaign gains momentum with focus on refusal cases

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan