Admission process in Govt colleges to continue till July 25: SED

Sindh Education Department has started admissions in government colleges across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Sindh education Department has started admissions in government colleges across the province.

The admission process in colleges will continue from July 1 to July 25 for the new academic year 2024-25 through online portal.

According to the spokesperson of the Education Department, admission to the 11th class will be given on the basis of the 9th class result.

Students are advised to apply for admission in Medical, Engineering, Computer Science, Home Economics, Commerce and Arts faculties. All interested candidates should register themselves at www.seccap.dgcs.gos.pk, spokesman added.