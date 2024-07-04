Admission Process In Govt Colleges To Continue Till July 25: SED
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Sindh Education Department has started admissions in government colleges across the province
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Sindh education Department has started admissions in government colleges across the province.
The admission process in colleges will continue from July 1 to July 25 for the new academic year 2024-25 through online portal.
According to the spokesperson of the Education Department, admission to the 11th class will be given on the basis of the 9th class result.
Students are advised to apply for admission in Medical, Engineering, Computer Science, Home Economics, Commerce and Arts faculties. All interested candidates should register themselves at www.seccap.dgcs.gos.pk, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor
Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding
Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Nawabshah
Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote
Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bus incident
Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vowing continued struggle for fre ..
Govt decides to depute motorway police in various highways of Balochistan: Minis ..
04 killed, 40 injured in road accident
DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram
Mango exhibition deemed a sweet success in Mirpurkhas, teamwork celebrated
Anti-polio campaign gains momentum with focus on refusal cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation51 seconds ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding53 seconds ago
-
Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Nawabshah7 seconds ago
-
Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote8 seconds ago
-
Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bus incident10 seconds ago
-
Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vowing continued struggle for freedom14 seconds ago
-
Govt decides to depute motorway police in various highways of Balochistan: Minister for Communicatio ..5 minutes ago
-
04 killed, 40 injured in road accident19 seconds ago
-
DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram21 seconds ago
-
Anti-polio campaign gains momentum with focus on refusal cases25 seconds ago
-
Inaugural ceremony to introduce new subjects held27 seconds ago
-
Tarar meets Duch ambassador2 seconds ago