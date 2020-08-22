Admission process starts in Mehran University

The process of conducting computerized pre-admission test for admissions on 2150 seats of different disciplines in Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs started from Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The process of conducting computerized pre-admission test for admissions on 2150 seats of different disciplines in Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs started from Saturday.

On the first day, the university spokesman informed that eight hundred male and female candidates appeared for the computerized pre-admission test in two shifts each of four hundred candidates. They appeared for admission in disciplines of Telecom, Computer System and Software Engineering.

A total of 7044 male and female candidates have submitted admission forms among which 6656 have been declared eligible to appear in the test, the spokesman informed and added that the test will continue till September 3, he said adding, eight hundred candidates will appear in the tests in two shifts.

The management is observing the standard operating procedure while conducting the test, the spokesman informed and added that the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili along with Pro-Vice Chancellors Prof. Dr. Hussain Ali and Abdul Samih Qureshi and Registrar Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani visited the centre where the computerized pre-admission tests were arranged.