Admission Schedule For Class 11

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Admission schedule for class 11

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The board of intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad, has issued online enrollment / admission schedule for inter part-I (class 11th) academic session 2023-25.

The date of admission in educational institutions, online data entry, and submission of original computerized fee challan / hard copy of enrollment return will be from November 27 to December 11.

The forms with late fee of Rs 600 will be acceptable from December 12 to 21.

