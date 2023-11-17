Admission schedule for class 11

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The board of intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad, has issued online enrollment / admission schedule for inter part-I (class 11th) academic session 2023-25.

The date of admission in educational institutions, online data entry, and submission of original computerized fee challan / hard copy of enrollment return will be from November 27 to December 11.

The forms with late fee of Rs 600 will be acceptable from December 12 to 21.