Admission Test In MS Business Administration To Hold On Sunday In UoT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:39 PM

Admission test in MS Business Administration to hold on Sunday in UoT

The written test of admission for MS in Business Administration in the Department of Management Sciences University to be held in University of Turbat (UoT) on Sunday (February 21).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The written test of admission for MS in business Administration in the Department of Management Sciences University to be held in University of Turbat (UoT) on Sunday (February 21).

This was said in a press release issued by the University of Turbat here on Wednesday.

According to the press release, all candidates are hereby informed that the written test would be conducted under the supervision of National Testing Service (NTS) in the Department of Management Sciences of the university.

