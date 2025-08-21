Open Menu

Admission To Government Colleges Start In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Admission to government colleges start in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Applications are being received through the Online College Admission System (OCAS), while a large number of students have started applying.

The Higher education Department Punjab sources said that more than 136,000 applications have been received for the intermediate program so far, and more than 750 government colleges of Punjab are receiving online applications. The web portal has been developed by the Punjab IT board, Higher Education Department Punjab.

They said that students have been given the facility to apply online in selected colleges, so far the highest number of 50,200 applications have been received for FA.

Giving detail of received applications, the sources said that more than 48,500 students applied for ICS, 57 percent girls and 43 percent boys submitted applications for computer science, while 26,500 applications have been received from students for pre-medical.

Likewise, seeing the trend of applications, 78 percent girls while only 22 percent boys want to become doctors. Like pre-medical, there is a trend of decreasing admission rate in pre-engineering.

Only 4135 students applied for pre-engineering, more than 4484 students applied for I-Com.

