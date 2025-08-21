Admission To Government Colleges Start In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Applications are being received through the Online College Admission System (OCAS), while a large number of students have started applying.
The Higher education Department Punjab sources said that more than 136,000 applications have been received for the intermediate program so far, and more than 750 government colleges of Punjab are receiving online applications. The web portal has been developed by the Punjab IT board, Higher Education Department Punjab.
They said that students have been given the facility to apply online in selected colleges, so far the highest number of 50,200 applications have been received for FA.
Giving detail of received applications, the sources said that more than 48,500 students applied for ICS, 57 percent girls and 43 percent boys submitted applications for computer science, while 26,500 applications have been received from students for pre-medical.
Likewise, seeing the trend of applications, 78 percent girls while only 22 percent boys want to become doctors. Like pre-medical, there is a trend of decreasing admission rate in pre-engineering.
Only 4135 students applied for pre-engineering, more than 4484 students applied for I-Com.
Recent Stories
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI to host key session on land record transparency initiatives6 minutes ago
-
UNDP expresses deep concern over devastating floods in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
PHA builds paddle tennis court under 6th Road Flyover6 minutes ago
-
Skill can change destiny of nations: PVTC chairman6 minutes ago
-
Wah Police booked three youths in student abduction case6 minutes ago
-
BHCC team visits Al-Khair Medical Complex, guides staff on patient safety16 minutes ago
-
Voter education program held in Sanghar under the auspices of ECP16 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Celebrates Barrister Arslan Sheikh's New Role16 minutes ago
-
Admission to government colleges start in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 400kg bran, 40kg loose tea, other items16 minutes ago
-
UNFPA delegation discusses sexual violence framework with Punjab home secretary16 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests three over visa fraud, copyright infringement16 minutes ago