Admissions for ATC, AMC starts in Government Drawing Teachers Training Center Khairpur

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Instructor of Government Drawing Teachers Training Center Khairpur Munir Ahmed Dayo notified on Monday that the admissions for ATC and AMC session 2023-24 have been started in the college.

Interested candidates belonging to the districts of Khairpur, Ghotki and Nowshahrofiroz of Sukkur Division and Shikarpur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Kamber-Shahdad Kot, Jacobabad of Larkana Division and Shaheed Benazirabad Division are advised to apply from 1st September to obtain and submit the admission forms from the center.

For admission contact the center staff for more information, he added.