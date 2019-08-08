UrduPoint.com
Admissions For BS Home Economics Announced

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:47 PM

The College of Home Economics, Peshawar University has announced BS Degree Program for session 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The College of Home Economics, Peshawar University has announced BS Degree Program for session 2019-20.

According to a notification issued from the office of Director Administration, Ali Asghar Jan, the last date for submission of admission form is August 22 while the test for Hafiz e Quran will be held on August 28.

The merit list will be issued on August 29 and admissions will start from September 2.

The classes will start from September 9, the notification said.

