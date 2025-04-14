Admissions in MUET Khairpur Mirs starts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Admissions for new academic year, 2025-26 have been started in Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (MUET) Khairpur Mirs.

According to notification aspirant candidates have been advised to apply online for registration from 14th April to 10th May while computerized pre entry test will be conducted in the last week of June 2025.

For further details, candidates can visit University website or contact the office of Director Admissions.