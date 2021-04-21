Walk-in-Interview for the admissions in three different courses in the Prime Minister's Hunarmand Pakistan Program Batch-2 held on Wednesday at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) - Lok Virsa, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Walk-in-Interview for the admissions in three different courses in the Prime Minister's Hunarmand Pakistan Program Batch-2 held on Wednesday at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) - Lok Virsa, Islamabad.

The interviews were taken by the Deputy Director Yaqoob Gharshin, Technical consultant NIFTH Naeem Safi, Cultural Historian NIFTH Sirat Gohar and Course Instructor documentary and short film making Zeeshan Shafa.

During the interviews COVID-19 SOPs were strictly followed.