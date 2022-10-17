Admissions in Sheikha Fatima Girls Cadet College Turbat to start from Dec

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sheikha Fatima Girls Cadet College Turbat to announce admissions for students from December this year to ensure quality education for girls.

The first-ever Girls Cadet College, in the province, has been constructed on150 acres land at Turbat with the assistance of UAE government and Advisor to CM, Bushra Rind on Monday, a statement said.

The government has also approved recruitment of 130 staffers including teachers and administration staff for the college, whereas classes would commence from January next year, she added.

The Balochistan government initiated efforts to establish Girls Cadet College in the province to provide standard education to girls in a modern, disciplined and advanced learning environment with better sports and co-curricular facilities, she said.

Besides, best educational environment, the advisor added that well-equipped hostels, sports and other modern facilities would be provided to the students in the college.

The provincial government has aimed to provide modern quality education to the girls and prepare them for future challenges.