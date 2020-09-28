Admissions in Turbat University to continue till November 5th

The process for taking admission in spring 2021 semester in the all campuses of University of Turbat (UoT) will be continued up to November 5,2020

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ):The process for taking admission in spring 2021 semester in the all campuses of University of Turbat (UoT) will be continued up to November 5,2020.

According to a press release issued by the Registrar Office of UoT, the process for taking admission in four years BS programs and five years LLB program in Main Campus Turbat, Gwadar Campus and Panjgur Campus will be continued till November 5,2020.

The four years programs in BBA, BS Commerce, BS Economics, BS Balochi, B.Ed. (Hons), BS Political Science, BS English, BS Sociology, BS History, BS Chemistry, BS Computer Science, BS Botany, BS Biotechnology, BS Biochemistry and LLB 5 year's program are being offered in Main Campus Turbat.

The four years programs BBA, BS Commerce, BS Information Technology and B.Ed. (Hons) are being offered in Gwadar Campus while BS Computer Science, B.Ed. (Hons), BS English Literature & Language and BS Botany are being offered in Panjgur Campus of the university.

The students who qualified Intermediate or equivalent examination with upto 45 percent marks are eligible to apply for admission.

The admission form could be downloaded from the university website www.uot.edu.pk/admissions or could be obtained from Registrar Office/Admission Cell Main Campus Turbat, Admission Cell Gwadar Campus and Admission Cell Panjgur Campus.

The candidates would have to pay Rs 300 as admission processing charges in favor of University of Turbat through bank draft or challan to be deposited in UoT account No. 1040790025001, at HBL Turbat Branch.

In case of Gwadar Campus, charges should be deposited in UoT Gwadar Campus account No. 104079009549-01 at HBL Gwadar Branch and for Panjgur Campus, in UoT Panjgur Campus account No. 0109-0002-6460-8826 at UBL Panjgur Branch.

The candidates waiting for results could also apply by submitting "Hope Certificate". The hostel facility is also available for male/female students residing far flung areas. For more information following numbers may be contacted: Main Campus Turbat 0852-400529, Gwadar Campus 03218087931 and Panjgur Campus 03452618067.