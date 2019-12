Admissions of BS Biological and social Sciences of Health, Spring Session 2020 Now Open at NUMS.

National University of Science (NUMS), RawalPindi has announced Admission in Department of Biological Sciences and Social Sciences of Health.

Last date to Apply Online is Monday, January 13, 2020 before 4:00pm.

For more information visit NUMS official website www.numspak.edu.pk or write at admission 2020@numsspak.edu.pk,dbs@numspak.edu.pk or sbs@numspak.edu.pk. You can also call at 051-9270677, 9270686 and 9271877.