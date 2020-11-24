UrduPoint.com
Admissions Of SMIU For Spring-2021 To Start From Dec 6

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Admissions of SMIU for Spring-2021 to start from Dec 6

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Madresatul islam University (SMIU), Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon Tuesday said the number of students seeking admission in the institution was going up visibly with every passing year.

Chairing the meeting regarding the Spring-2021 session at the Committee Room of SMIU, he said the decisions had been taken so that the students could get maximum benefits.

Dr Memon said quality education and research standard is being given attention, saying `Education is the basic right of people and we want they should take maximum benefit of it'.

He said the admission will be given on merit, adding the admission's process will be fair and transparent.

The main objective was to encourage the talented youth of the country, so that the SMIU may continue its tradition of producing leaders. ´ The meeting also discussed and approved the admission policy for evening and morning sessions.

The admission for spring 2021 will start on December 6.

The meeting was attended by Registrar, Deans, Controller of Examination and Director Graduate Programs.

