Admissions of Sweet Home ongoing:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sargodha Asif Javed Shah said that the admissions of Sweet Home were going on under the management of Pakistan Bait-Mal.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that the heirs of deserving orphans between the ages of five and seven should immediately contact In-charge Rana Sami-ul- Rehman at Sweet Home's Canal Park for getting admissions.

He said that for admission, attested copy of date of birth certificate,NADRA "B" form,copy of identity card of mother, father or guardian with contact number,attested copy of death certificate of father,attested copy of national identity card of two witnesses,copies of contact numbers and four passport size photographs of the child would be required.

He further informed that children under the supervision of highly trained staff in Sweet Home Sargodha were provided with best education, uniforms, treatment, accommodation and other facilities free of charge.