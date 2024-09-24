Open Menu

Admissions Reinstated Following Reconciliation Between Nursing Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Admissions reinstated following reconciliation between nursing students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A violent altercation between two groups of nursing students in Jamshoro has been resolved peacefully, with both sides reaching a settlement. The students involved in the incident have apologized for their actions, prompting the affected group to accept the apology and withdraw their complaint.

According to the media coordinator of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), the involved students assured the university administration that they would uphold peace on campus and ensure no such situation arises in the future.

Taking into account the reconciliation between the students and the assurances made by the involved parties, the university administration has reinstated their admissions.

Additionally, university officials have issued a strict warning to all students, urging them to avoid any activities that could disrupt campus peace. The administration has made it clear that any future incidents will result in severe disciplinary action.

Related Topics

Jamshoro Media All

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

5 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

6 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

6 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

7 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

7 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

7 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

10 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

10 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan