Admissions reinstated following reconciliation between nursing students

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A violent altercation between two groups of nursing students in Jamshoro has been resolved peacefully, with both sides reaching a settlement. The students involved in the incident have apologized for their actions, prompting the affected group to accept the apology and withdraw their complaint.

According to the media coordinator of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), the involved students assured the university administration that they would uphold peace on campus and ensure no such situation arises in the future.

Taking into account the reconciliation between the students and the assurances made by the involved parties, the university administration has reinstated their admissions.

Additionally, university officials have issued a strict warning to all students, urging them to avoid any activities that could disrupt campus peace. The administration has made it clear that any future incidents will result in severe disciplinary action.