Admissions to BS, MS, PhD Fall 2025 programmes at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Wednesday announced admissions to BS, Post-ADB, BEd, MS and PhD programmes in Fall 2025, an officials of the university said.

He said that the students could approach the university earliest because of the limited seats.

He further said that we have strict merit policy and the student who could meet our criteria can apply.

The officials said that the students could click website admission.gcwus.com for admission or visit the admission office of the varsity