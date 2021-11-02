UrduPoint.com

Admissions To E-rozgaar Programme Start At The University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Admissions to e-rozgaar programme start at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad

Admissions to e-rozgaar programme has been started at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad under the aegis of Youth Affairs and Sports Department and Punjab Information Technology Board

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Admissions to e-rozgaar programme has been started at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad under the aegis of Youth Affairs and sports Department and Punjab Information Technology board.

Center Manager Aqib Nadeem and System Network Engineer Muhammad Shakir said here Tuesday the young men having age between 16 to 35 years can apply for the admissions.

They said that admission would be granted in different trades including digital skills and freelancing, e-commerce, UI/UX, technical contact marketing and advertising, creative designing, digital and social media marketing, introduction of freelancing, profile making and order taking.

They said that students could earn a livelihood by sitting at their home after getting training in above -mentioned trades.

The applications can be submitted through the website www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk .

