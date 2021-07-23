Admissions to SMIU for Fall-2021 semester open

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The admissions for the Fall-2021 semester in BS, MS and PhD programs at Sindh Madressatul islam University have been started.

Registration forms can be filled in and submitted online till the closing date of 11 August.

The Admission Office of SMIU will remain open on working days (Monday to Friday) from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.

Admissions are being offered in various departments, including business Administration and Management Sciences, Media Studies and Communication, Computer Science, Environmental Sciences, Software Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics, Accounting and Finance, Banking and Finance, Entrepreneurship, Development Studies and education for BS while MS program is being offered in Public Administration, Computer Science, Education, Media Studies, Environmental Science and Mathematics.

Admissions are also open for PhD in Computer Science, Media Studies, Artificial Intelligence and Mathematics, Business Administration and Environmental Sciences.

It is pertinent to mention here that SMIU has started PhD program first time in Environmental Sciences.

The computer-based entry test will commence from 13 August to 16 August, following the strict Covid-19 SoPs in the university premises.

The announcement of successful candidates will be displayed on 27 August while classes will commence from 13 September.