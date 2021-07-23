UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Admissions To SMIU For Fall-2021 Semester Open

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Admissions to SMIU for Fall-2021 semester open

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The admissions for the Fall-2021 semester in BS, MS and PhD programs at Sindh Madressatul islam University have been started.

Registration forms can be filled in and submitted online till the closing date of 11 August.

The Admission Office of SMIU will remain open on working days (Monday to Friday) from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.

Admissions are being offered in various departments, including business Administration and Management Sciences, Media Studies and Communication, Computer Science, Environmental Sciences, Software Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics, Accounting and Finance, Banking and Finance, Entrepreneurship, Development Studies and education for BS while MS program is being offered in Public Administration, Computer Science, Education, Media Studies, Environmental Science and Mathematics.

Admissions are also open for PhD in Computer Science, Media Studies, Artificial Intelligence and Mathematics, Business Administration and Environmental Sciences.

It is pertinent to mention here that SMIU has started PhD program first time in Environmental Sciences.

The computer-based entry test will commence from 13 August to 16 August, following the strict Covid-19 SoPs in the university premises.

The announcement of successful candidates will be displayed on 27 August while classes will commence from 13 September.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Education August September Media From

Recent Stories

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

21 minutes ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

21 minutes ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

36 minutes ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

36 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

2 hours ago

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.