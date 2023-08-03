Open Menu

Admissions To Technical Education Open Under TEVTA

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Admissions to technical education open under TEVTA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Principal Nooreen Naz said on Thursday that the Government College of Technology for Women, New Satellite Town, Sargodha, would carry out admission process for technical education under Tameer-e-Milat programme of the Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TEVTA).

She said that a one-year beautician course, including skin beauty and therapy, as well as fashion design and office management assistant, is also included in the three-month programs and professional cooking.

She said three-year diploma programmes including Architecture Technology, Computer Information Technology and Dress Designing and Making was also open.

Principal Noreen Naz said that FA and FSC pass girls would be eligible for admission to the professional courses. She said admissions were open now. She said matriculate in arts and science girls should get the prospectus and admission forms from the institute before Aug 20, 2023 and submit those along with their educational credentials for admission.

