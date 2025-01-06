Admissions Underway At IUB; Fee Reduction Offered
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce and Director Academics, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, has said that admissions to the spring semester 2025 are ongoing and in view of the financial difficulties of students and parents, the university has announced a significant reduction in the fees of various departments.
There are also programs whose fees have been fixed at Rs 25,000 and the fees of some programs have been kept between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000. Admissions are being offered for BS programs in the Faculty of Arts and Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Faculty of Computer Science, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Faculty of education, Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Faculty of Management Science and Commerce, Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences in the spring semester.
He said that the university’s central admission center has been opened at Abbasia Campus. Parents and aspiring candidates can visit the university for BS, MPhil and PhD admissions and get information from teachers, employees and students. He said that intermediate pass students should apply for admission as soon as possible on the web portal of Islamia University of Bahawalpur, eportal.iub.edu.pk.
Recent Stories
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning48 seconds ago
-
Admissions underway at IUB; fee reduction offered1 minute ago
-
Children’s Hospital activates machine for blood cancer diagnosis1 minute ago
-
Gang busted in Layyah1 minute ago
-
CM condemns terror attack1 minute ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension1 minute ago
-
PJA launches another training program on analysis of revenue documents1 minute ago
-
Naval Chief lauds continued financial support of Sindh govt to Cadet College Sanghar1 minute ago
-
LDA seals 116 illegal commercial buildings1 minute ago
-
PM directs strict legal action against all human trafficking groups, confiscation of properties11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 32,000 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago