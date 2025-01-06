Open Menu

Admissions Underway At IUB; Fee Reduction Offered

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Admissions underway at IUB; fee reduction offered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce and Director Academics, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, has said that admissions to the spring semester 2025 are ongoing and in view of the financial difficulties of students and parents, the university has announced a significant reduction in the fees of various departments.

There are also programs whose fees have been fixed at Rs 25,000 and the fees of some programs have been kept between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000. Admissions are being offered for BS programs in the Faculty of Arts and Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Faculty of Computer Science, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Faculty of education, Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Faculty of Management Science and Commerce, Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences in the spring semester.

He said that the university’s central admission center has been opened at Abbasia Campus. Parents and aspiring candidates can visit the university for BS, MPhil and PhD admissions and get information from teachers, employees and students. He said that intermediate pass students should apply for admission as soon as possible on the web portal of Islamia University of Bahawalpur, eportal.iub.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Technology Education Agriculture Visit IUB Commerce From Arab

Recent Stories

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers sta ..

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning

48 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

23 minutes ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

29 minutes ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

1 hour ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

3 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

3 hours ago
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

3 hours ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

3 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

4 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

4 hours ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan