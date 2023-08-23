Admissions underway in Fall semester at IUB

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The admission campaign for the Fall Semester of 2023, at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was in full swing. After the first merit list for M.Phil was displayed last day, a large number of students came for admission, and there was great hustle and bustle in the Abbasia Campus on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the students and their parents said that the educational programs introduced at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur were in line with market needs and Jamia Islamia was the only university in South Punjab that offered BS, M.Phil, and Ph. programs.

This year admissions were underway in a total of 223 BS programs, 88 M.Phil programs, and 51 Ph.D. programs in Bahawalpur Campuses, Bahawalnagar Campus, Rahim Yar Khan Campus, Liaquatpur, and Ahmedpur East Campuses. Under the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Naveed Akhtar, the Central Admission Cell and Liaison Office in the Abbasia Campus.

So far, 71500 students have submitted their applications and their merit lists in the admission campaign for Fall Semester 2023.

In addition, the admissions in the departments are Faculty of Arts and Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Faculty of education, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Faculty of Computing, Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce, Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, and Faculty of Pharmacy are included.

Students seeking admission to these programs can apply online at the university website eportal.iub.edu.pk.