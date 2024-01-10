Admissions underway in Spring semester 2024 at IUB

The admission campaign for the spring semester of 2024 is underway successfully at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Chairman Admission Committee, Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar has said that admissions in 180 programs in about 150 different departments in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are being provided

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The admission campaign for the spring semester of 2024 is underway successfully at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Chairman Admission Committee, Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar has said that admissions in 180 programs in about 150 different departments in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are being provided.

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar has advised giving a 25 percent discount on fees for newly admitted students. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is the only university in South Punjab where degree programs are ongoing in line with the needs of the market.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur organizes conferences, seminars, and events on various topics, which allow students to learn and highlight leadership skills. He said that many student societies have been established in the university so that students can improve their professional skills. Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar Chairman Admission Committee said that in the fees and dues meeting held yesterday, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar decided to reduce the fees of various departments, and the tuition fees of these departments were reduced by 25 percent.