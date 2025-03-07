Open Menu

Adnal Basharat Takes Charge Of Advocate General Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Adnan Basharat Advocate took the charge of Advocate General (AG) Balochistan on Friday.

Upon his arrival at the Advocate General's office in the Balochistan High Court, the office staff and the legal community welcomed him and seated him on a chair.

President Supreme Court Bar Association Mian Rauf Atta Advocate, Deputy Attorney General Malik Anwar Naseem Kasi, President High Court Bar Association Mir Attaullah Lango and other lawyers were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media personnel, Advocate General Balochistan Adnan Basharat Advocate said that he was happy to be appointed as AG.

I will serve the province and the country and play my role for the betterment of lawyers and other sections of society, he said.

