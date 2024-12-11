Adnan Ibraheem Abbasi martyred in Karachi, laid to rest with full state honours

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Adnan Ibraheem Abbasi, a young resident of Bakot Sharif, Abbottabad, was martyred in Karachi after being targeted by terrorists on Wednesday laid to rest with full state honours in his native town Bakot.

Adnan Abbasi was fatally shot by unidentified assailants on Sunday night in Karachi.

His body was shifted to his native village, Bakot Sharif, on Tuesday. He was laid to rest with full state honours as a contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a ceremonial salute.

The martyr was buried in his ancestral graveyard amid a large gathering of family, friends, and locals.

Shaheed Adnan Abbasi is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter and his parents.

He was the son of Ibraheem Abbasi and the nephew of the respected local teacher, Master Naeem Abbasi.