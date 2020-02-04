Adnan Jalil nominated as Deputy Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry panel

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Adnan Jalil, chairman Businessmen Panel (BMP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been nominated as Deputy Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)'s Budget Advisory Council for the year 2020, said a notification issued by the FPCCI here Tuesday

The Advisory Council would be headed by the former president FPCCI Zakria Usman while others members are included Ismail Sutter, Malik Mohammad Ilyas, Haji Abdul Ghani Usman, Fazal Qayyum Arain, Syed Raheel Ashfaq and Ashfaq Tola.

Mohammad Adnan Jalil, who is the son of the late veteran politician, Haji Mohammad Adeel is a graduate from United States International University Europe/USIU-E (London Campus) in International business Administration ((MBA) with specialization in marketing/management sale and organizational structure.

He has also served as vice president FPCCI, executive member Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) and Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industries (PCSTI). He is currently the member board of Director (BoD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC).

