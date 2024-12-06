Open Menu

Adnan Lodhi Elected ERA President

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Members of the Education Reporters Association (ERA) have elected Adnan Lodhi from the Express Tribune newspaper as the President of the body for the session 2024-25.

The election was held at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Friday. Senior journalist Rana Muhammad Azeem from PFUJ, Mian Shahid Nadeem PUJ, Qazi Nadeem from PUJ and other journalists were also present in the occasion.

Others among the elected office-bearers are: Hassan Abbas from business Recorder Chairman, Imran Latif Senior Vice President, Farah Suman Vice President Women wing, Mian Amir Vice President, Junaid Riaz Vice President II, Muhammad Fakhar Joint Secretary , Faheem Amin Finance Secretary, Usman Ghani Information Secretary, Adeel Mustafa Spokesman.

Raheel Moawiya and Afzal Abbasi have been elected as executive members.

Vice Chancellor of the LCWU Prof. Dr Uzma Qureshi talking to the gathering congratulated the elected body and expressed hope that the new office bearers will add to the betterment of the education sector through the positive role of media. She emphasized upon the empowerment of women in society, adding that media can create remarkable impact for this cause. Referring to the importance of digital media, the VC said that the girl students of the LCWU's media department will be provided with the modern training with an aim to equip them with the needs of the time.

