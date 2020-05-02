Adnan Naeem assumes lookafter charge of DSO Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Sports Department Punjab has given lookafter charge of District Sports Officer (DSO) to Tehsil Sports Officer Shujabad Adnan Naeem and he assumed charge of office here.

The post of DSO Multan was fall vacant after retirement of ex DSO Muhammad Kamran Jameel last month.

According to notification issued by Sports department, TSO Shujabad Adnan Naeem was entrusted lookafter charge of the post of DSO Multan in addition to his own duties, till the arrival of regular incumbent or any further orders.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum, ex DSO Jameel Kamran and TSO Multan City Farooq Latif felicitated the Adnan Naeem over his posting and hoped that new DSO would utilize all capabilities for promotion of sports in the district.

Adnan Naeem thanked all and said that he would leave no stone unturned for the promotion of sports.

They also presented bouquet of flowers to new DSO Multan on the eve of assuming charge of office.