UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Adnan Naeem Assumes Lookafter Charge Of DSO Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:33 PM

Adnan Naeem assumes lookafter charge of DSO Multan

Sports Department Punjab has given lookafter charge of District Sports Officer (DSO) to Tehsil Sports Officer Shujabad Adnan Naeem and he assumed charge of office here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Sports Department Punjab has given lookafter charge of District Sports Officer (DSO) to Tehsil Sports Officer Shujabad Adnan Naeem and he assumed charge of office here.

The post of DSO Multan was fall vacant after retirement of ex DSO Muhammad Kamran Jameel last month.

According to notification issued by Sports department, TSO Shujabad Adnan Naeem was entrusted lookafter charge of the post of DSO Multan in addition to his own duties, till the arrival of regular incumbent or any further orders.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum, ex DSO Jameel Kamran and TSO Multan City Farooq Latif felicitated the Adnan Naeem over his posting and hoped that new DSO would utilize all capabilities for promotion of sports in the district.

Adnan Naeem thanked all and said that he would leave no stone unturned for the promotion of sports.

They also presented bouquet of flowers to new DSO Multan on the eve of assuming charge of office.

Related Topics

Multan Sports Punjab Shujabad Post All

Recent Stories

PM says Corona Relief Fund to be audited

10 minutes ago

Eight among 2 POs arrested 1.5 kg Hashish seized i ..

3 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman directs be ..

3 minutes ago

KP Transport Dept works-out new public transport f ..

3 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Kh ..

3 minutes ago

Saddiqabad cattle market opened

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.