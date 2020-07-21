Adolescent maid suffers burns in compressor explosion

An adolescent maid suffered burn injuries after a compressor connected to Sui gas connection exploded here Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :An adolescent maid suffered burn injuries after a compressor connected to Sui gas connection exploded here Tuesday.

Eleven year old Mah Noor was working as maid at the house of a person Muhammad Saeed. Girl's father Saleem said that Saeed's wife had asked his daughter to shift the compressor to some other place while it was functioning.

He said, the wife of Saeed slapped her daughter when she refused to do so and forced her to shift the compressor.

However, when the girl picked the compressor, it exploded causing her severe burn injuries.

She ran out in a desperate attempt to save herself. She was shifted to burn unit Muzaffargarh. A Rescue 1122 official said that the girl had suffered burns but added these were not life threatening.

Injured girl's father, Saleem said that that owner of the house Saeed gave him Rs 5000 and asked him to keep quiet and get his daughter treated.

He said, he had approached city police and filed complaint. However, later, Saeed accompanying elders of the locality approached him and he entered compromise after Saeed sought forgiveness.