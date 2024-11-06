Adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke, urges health minister

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has stressed the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to combat the alarming increase in stroke cases globally, including in Pakistan

He made these remarks while speaking as a special guest at a symposium, held on the World Stroke Day at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Wednesday. The event was organized by Professor Qasim Bashir, Head of the Department at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS).

The minister explained that strokes occur when the blood supply to the brain is disrupted, leading to paralysis. He underscored that stroke is a diagnosable and treatable disease, but urgent awareness and preventive measures are essential. "In Pakistan, every fourth person over the age of 25 is at risk of stroke," he said, urging the public to prioritize health and prevention.

Highlighting Punjab’s healthcare initiatives, the minister mentioned the successful operations of the historic air ambulance service in Punjab. He also announced that, for the first time in Pakistan, the 915-bed Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is being constructed in Lahore, costing Rs 55 billion. In addition, twelve stroke centers are operating across Punjab, with plans to expand them to district and tehsil levels. He assured that the Punjab government would fully support this project, noting the critical need to improve road safety to reduce preventable injuries.

He also mentioned that the Chief Minister's Children’s Heart Surgery Program is progressing successfully. Discussing environmental health, he said the Punjab government, led by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is tackling the smog crisis, with vehicle emissions accounting for 65 per cent of air pollution. He noted that neighboring Indian Punjab has made little progress in addressing smog.

The minister congratulated Professor Qasim Bashir and his team for organizing the symposium and raising awareness about stroke prevention and treatment.

Executive Director of PINS, Professor Asif Bashir, acknowledged the minister's unwavering support. Secretary Emergency Services Punjab, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, highlighted that over 1.5 million people have been rescued in Punjab to date.

Among the attendees were Professor Asif Bashir, Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer, CEO of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razaq, SIMS Principal Professor Zohra Khanum, Professor Athar Javed, Professor Nadir Zafar, MS PINS Dr. Umar Ishaq, and MS General Hospital Dr. Frayad, along with a large number of doctors and rescue personnel.

Professor Athar Javed delivered a lecture on stroke causes and treatments, and Minister Rafique also inaugurated a new pre-notification system aimed at enhancing emergency response for stroke patients.