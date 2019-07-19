Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday invited the private sector to step forward in adopting the country's major hospitals and join the government's journey of bringing improvement in health sector

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday invited the private sector to step forward in adopting the country's major hospitals and join the government 's journey of bringing improvement in health sector.

"Under the adopt-a-hospital project, we can bring a significant change in health sector through public-private partnership," the prime minister said in his address at the foundation-laying ceremony of a hospital in Mianwali's Namal valley.

The prime minister said the government alone could not revamp all hospitals across the country, however financial assistance from private sector could yield positive results.

He lauded British-Pakistani businessmen and founder of MCR property group Aneel Mussarat, who will finance the Namal hospital to cater to the health needs of thousands of patients.

He said several other groups had also approached him to adopt a hospital, which was an encouraging sign.

Terming corruption as the biggest impediment in the country's progress, Prime Minister Khan said looters of public money would be held accountable at every cost.

"This time, the powerful will come under the claw of accountability who had inflicted immense damage to the country during their tenures," he said.

The prime minister said regardless of any opposition, the accountability process would proceed unhindered.

"I have been waiting for this moment since 22 years [of my political struggle] to bring to book those who plundered public money," he said.

He said national culprits were raising hue and cry over accountability, dubbing it as 'political revenge and a threat to democracy'.

"In fact, they want to hide their corruption, but people are well aware of these political gimmicks," he said.

Imran Khan said the government had given full authority to the institutions to proceed with the accountability process without any pressure.

By ending corruption, the prime minister said he wanted to restore the confidence of international investors in Pakistan.

He said several overseas Pakistani entrepreneurs told him that they were willing to invest in Pakistan, but were hesitant over corruption.

The prime minister expressed confidence that Pakistan would achieve the status of a strong and prosperous country as the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had started taking tough measures in the best national interest.

"It's my promise to the nation that I will get this country on the trajectory of development," he said.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and a large number of overseas Pakistanis attended the event.