Adopt Cleanliness, Grow Out Of Littering Habit: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the public to keep the Federal Capital clean by discouraging the habit of throwing out the waste materials

Speaking at cleanliness campaign at trail-five organized by Universal Support Fund (USF), Irfan Nawaz Memon said that we must protect our environment and surrounding, littering on public places damages our environment and health.

Memon said that usually, we have a habit of lowering the glass and throwing out wrappers, trash or tissue while driving car.

As a civilized nation, we should act responsibly and we have to stop this habit', he added.

He said that the ICT administration is promoting tree plantation and clean and green initiatives to have a better future and environment.

