Adopt Driving Precautionary Measures In Fog:DEO

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Adopt driving precautionary measures in fog:DEO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer Ihtesham Wahla appealed to the drivers to adopt all out precautionary measures in fog.

Presiding over a monthly performance review meeting here on Thursday, he advised the people to avoid unnecessary traveling in fog hours. Keep the fog lights of their vehicles on and commute with slow speed by keeping a reasonable distance between vehicles.

He also appealed to avoid roadside parking of vehicles.

Talking about performance, he said that Rescue-1122 Faisalabad received 9,311 emergency calls at its control room during the month of November.

The rescue vehicles by maintaining their average response time of 7 minutes attended 2,484 road accidents during the month.

He said that rescue teams immediately responded to 5,833 medical cases, 104 fire eruption, 210 crime, 5 drowning, 10 building collapses and 665 miscellaneous during the month.

He said that 8,715 victims of road accidents attended out of which 3,050 were provided on the spot first aid and 5,216 were shifted to different hospitals. Total 35 victims of road accidents succumbed to their injuries and 449 people died in the month.

