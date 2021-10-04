Adopted son kills father, brother

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :An adopted son on Monday shot dead his father and brother in Pari Korona area of Mathra police station near Warsak Road.

Police said the accused Kamran shot dead his father named Momin (80) and brother, Farman (50) and escaped with the assistance of two of his accomplices.

Police said one of the accused named Alamgir has been arrested while Kamran and Fahim were at large.

Reason behind the killing was that the accused, a drug addict was upset since his real mother committed suicide in Karachi.

The accused was also forcing the deceased and his family to make arrangements for his marriage however, due to his habit of heavy drug use his family was reluctant to get him married.

Police said the excessive use of drugs had mentally disturbed the accused who on Monday shot dead his father and brother with a Kalashnikov.

Police said search for the main accused and his accomplice was underway.