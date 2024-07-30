Adopting artificial intelligence essential for development, prosperity: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that this is an era of Artificial Intelligence and adopting innovations in all walks of life is essential for development and prosperity.

" Extending parliamentary cooperation among 56 member states of the Commonwealth is essential for regional prosperity and development," he expressed these views during his meeting with Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland along with representatives of parliaments of the Commonwealth who are on a 5-day official visit to Pakistan.

He also said that using innovative technologies and Artificial Intelligence is pivotal for ensuring qualitative and public-responsive legislation.

The speaker also highlighted the significance of proactive parliamentary Friendship groups for enhancing parliament-to-parliament contacts among member states of the Commonwealth.

He also stressed the need to digitalize parliament for effective and public-responsive education. While mentioning the formulation of the Legislative Drafting Council.

He said that Artificial Intelligence is the technological innovation that can help produce synergy among parliaments of commonwealth member states.

While mentioning the Green Parliament Initiative, he said that the Pakistan parliament is the first of its kind which has been solarized completely for its electricity needs. Further, he also said that the Pakistan Parliament established the Secretariat of Sustainable Development Goals for synergizing among various stakeholders.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the Pakistan parliament has started a Youth internship program to bring youth and parliament closer.

He also said that the parliament of Pakistan has also established the Women Parliamentary Caucus ( WPC) to ensure basic rights for women. He also added, " Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights has also been playing a pivotal role in protecting children."

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland expressed gratitude to the Speaker National Assembly for the warm welcome. She also commended the resilience of the Pakistani nation and its people to grapple with the devastating impacts of the 2022 floods.

She also appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the present parliament of Pakistan for the vibrant of parliamentary diplomacy. She also said that Pakistan has been a proactive member of the Commonwealth.