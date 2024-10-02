Open Menu

Adopting Innovative Technologies Pivotal For Enhancing Trade: Ayaz

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday said that Pakistan can achieve higher business standards by adopting new technologies and upgrading modern equipment.

He emphasized that embracing innovative technologies would create opportunities for growth in trade and business.

"Socio-economic stability is closely linked to encouraging investment and trade opportunities, " he added

He expressed these views while inaugurating a new Grain Storage Silo in Rawalpindi. MNA Isphanyar M. Bhandara was also present on the occasion.

The Speaker also commended the Pakistani business community for adopting modern technology for promoting industries and businesses within the country.

Ayaz Sadiq also said that the National Assembly has been working to create a conducive environment for businesses through positive legislation, fostering further opportunities for growth.

