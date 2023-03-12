Adopting modern media technologies was stressed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of Adraak Forum held a meeting with the Chairman, Media Studies Department, Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr. Shehzad Rana here Sunday to discuss new ways to adopt modern media technologies.

The delegation was comprising on Abdul Khalique Qureshi, Zeeshan Lateef, Anwar Grewal, Junaid Nazeer Naz, Inaam-Ul-Haque Rashid and Faizl Rasool Hashmi.

The meeting underlined the need to adopt new technologies in media field. "It is need of hour that print media as well as electronic and social media should adopt modern media technologies to compete with modern world" Dr. Rana told the delegation. He said that several important subjects including Research Methods were also being taught at the Department.