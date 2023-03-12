UrduPoint.com

Adopting Modern Media Technologies Was Stressed

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Adopting modern media technologies was stressed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of Adraak Forum held a meeting with the Chairman, Media Studies Department, Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr. Shehzad Rana here Sunday to discuss new ways to adopt modern media technologies.

The delegation was comprising on Abdul Khalique Qureshi, Zeeshan Lateef, Anwar Grewal, Junaid Nazeer Naz, Inaam-Ul-Haque Rashid and Faizl Rasool Hashmi.

The meeting underlined the need to adopt new technologies in media field. "It is need of hour that print media as well as electronic and social media should adopt modern media technologies to compete with modern world" Dr. Rana told the delegation. He said that several important subjects including Research Methods were also being taught at the Department.

Related Topics

World Social Media Rashid Bahawalpur Sunday Media

Recent Stories

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

18 minutes ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

4 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.