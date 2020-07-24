Adopting nature-based solution vital for tackling challenges to humanity, says Amin Aslam

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said adopting nature-based solutions to various socio-economic, environmental challenges and ongoing global climate crisis through sustainable management and sane use of natural resources was the most viable way-forward for attaining overall human and societal development while at the same time protecting the rapidly shrinking and strained natural resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said adopting nature-based solutions to various socio-economic, environmental challenges and ongoing global climate crisis through sustainable management and sane use of natural resources was the most viable way-forward for attaining overall human and societal development while at the same time protecting the rapidly shrinking and strained natural resources.

"However, I urge the global community that instead of ruthlessly exploiting whatever the nature provides, we must use the natural sources to achieve overall development of the mankind and sustainability of mother earth and the life it harbours, including rapidly depleting water, forest and wildlife resources," he said while addressing the Launching ceremony of 'the IUCN Global Standard for Nature-based Solutions'".

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Global Standard for Nature-based Solutions (the "IUCN Global NBS Standard") was launched virtually today on July 23 by the IUCN from Switzerland after a two-year in-depth consultations and development processes that involved over 1,000 experts, practitioners and policymakers of global repute from over 100 countries, said a press release.

The IUCN Global NBS Standard tool was the first-ever set of benchmarks for nature-based solutions to global challenges.

It aims to help and encourage governments, NGOs, communities and business design to invest and scale-up action to address climate change as well as other related crises including diseases, food, energy, and water security so as to reverse land degradation and biodiversity loss, and boost disaster risk reduction.

The concept of nature-based solutions (NbS) actions addressing key societal challenges through the protection, sustainable management and restoration of ecosystems, benefiting both biodiversity and human well-being is increasingly being applied around the world.

More than 130 countries have already included NbS actions such as reforestation, green infrastructure, sustainable agriculture and aquaculture, or coastal protection in their national climate plans under the Paris Agreement. However, not all actions labelled as "nature-based solutions" provide the anticipated benefits to both society and biodiversity, and the global potential of NbS is far from being fully realised.

"It is the first-ever tool, launched today that would surely help with the creation of robust, durable actions for deriving benefits for people and nature," Malik Amin Aslam told the participants of the launching ceremony from over 100 countries.

He said further that in fact nature-based solutions standard tool offers a great potential to address our societal challenges sustainably and effectively.

Until now, there has been no agreed framework or standard that defines an effective NBS. The IUCN Global NBS Standard addresses this issue, providing a system to facilitate the development of solutions that benefit human well-being and biodiversity simultaneously, he added.

The launch of the IUCN Global NBS Standard on 23 July and global call for action marked the start of a series of NBS events in the run-up to the IUCN Congress scheduled for January 2021.

In his remarks, Malik Amin Aslam, who is also IUCN Vice President and Regional Councillor, added that nature-based solutions provide a win-win solution not only for the nature's protection to address global changes such as climate change and biodiversity loss, but also serve as an effective tool for a green economic revival delivering direct benefits to the people.

He highlighted that Pakistan "has implemented a post-COVID-19 "Green Stimulus" and it is no surprise that 75 percent of its focus is to utilise solutions that are based on natural resources through our 10 billion Tree Tsunami, Clean Green Pakistan Initiative, Recharge Pakistan Initiative and the Protected Areas Initiative. All these together have delivered hundreds of green jobs for people with nature protection.

Malik Amin said "The 'Cash for Work opportunities provided through these green initiatives have been launched as a part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for Green and Clean Pakistan', which particularly entails the objectives of providing jobs while protecting nature." "It has been planned to get jobs for people as they worked for nature conservation. "The government increased the job opportunities from 30,000 to 80,000 and is planning to take it up to 600,000," he added.

On the Protected Areas Initiative of the present government, he said that the Government would be starting National Parks Services by September and 5,000 young and passionate people will be given jobs to protect nature. The third initiative, he added, is the Clean Green Pakistan