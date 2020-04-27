UrduPoint.com
Adopting Precautionary Steps Only Solution To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus : DIGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:42 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Larik has said that adopting precautionary steps were only solution to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said this while chairing a maiden meeting which was attended by a delegation comprising journalists and office bearers of electronic media association of district here on Monday.

He said that with the help of Ulemas, traders community, journalists, social and political organization, pandemic emergency situation have been controlled in the Mirpurkhas division.

He said that about seventy percent police force have been assigned to lockdown and corona emergency duties. DIG further said that screening process for police personnel was being carried out at DIG office, SSP office Mirpurkhas,Umerkot ,Tharparkar and relevant police stations. He said that police officers were advised to ensure availability of sanitizers and hand washing at entry and exit points of district.

