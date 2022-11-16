UrduPoint.com

Adopting Profitable Business Of Livestock Can Put Country On Way To Progress, Says Minister

November 16, 2022

Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Muhammad Shahab ud Din Khan Seeher said on Wednesday that adopting profitable business of livestock could put the country on way to progress

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Muhammad Shahab ud Din Khan Seeher said on Wednesday that adopting profitable business of livestock could put the country on way to progress.

He expressed these views while talking to cattle breeders during his visit to the Director Livestock and under construction livestock complex Multan.

Divisional Director Livestock Dr. Muhammad Sabatin Bhatti gave a detailed briefing to the Minister about the performance of the Livestock department and the facilities provided in this regard.

Sardar Shahab said that the share of livestock in GDP was 11 percent which showed the sector's importance in the country's economy.

Adopting a profitable livestock business could put Pakistan on the path of development. A profitable livestock business can be adopted by rearing high-yielding breeds of animals. Rather than leaving villages to find employment in cities, one can stay in the village and make livestock business as a means of livelihood. Women could also earn income by rearing poultry and sheep, he added.

The Livestock department provided free technical assistance and vaccination facilities to animal and poultry traders, he concluded.

