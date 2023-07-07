Adoption ceremony for retired police sniffer dogs by citizens held

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 10:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Police Dogs Breeding Center and Training School, Bedian, held an adoption ceremony for retired police sniffer dogs by citizens.

In which the retired police tracking dogs were handed over to their new owners under the MoU between the Punjab Police and an organization working for animal rights. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar attended the ceremony as a special guest. Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, SSP Admin Muntazir Mehdi, and ASP Syeda Shehr Bano also attended the event.

On this occasion, Chief Supervisor Special Branch Dr. Muhammad Usman Asghar, private organization JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter Miss Zofishan, and handlers and trainers of service dogs of Punjab Police were also present. At the ceremony, the Saleem Khan family adopted dogs, Sandy and Rita, while Dr. Mirab adopted a sniffer dog named Tiger.

Dr. Usman Anwar had ordered to give retired Punjab Police sniffer dogs to people instead of euthanizing them (giving them a peaceful death) under the British-era law.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that after the Pakistan Army, the Punjab Police Special Branch has the facility to train sniffer dogs and these dogs play an instrumental role during important security programs of the Punjab Police and search for explosives and drugs.

Citizen adoption of dogs is aimed at providing lifelong shelter and good life to the retired sniffer dogs of the Punjab Police. He further said that the sniffer dogs performed their duties in the best manner during the service to protect the lives of the citizens.

At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Usman Anwar also awarded medals and certificates of appreciation to the retired service dogs of the Punjab Police in recognition of their services.

