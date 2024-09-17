Adoption of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW)'s teaching essential for prosperity, says Nawabzada Iftekhar

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Chairman Standing Committee on Civil Aviation, Nawabzada Iftekhar Ahmed Khan said that adoption of teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) was most essential for progress and prosperity.

In a statement issued in connection with celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) on Tuesday, Nawabzada Iftekhar said that extends warm wishes to all Muslims on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).

He said that the day reminded us the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhamamd (SAWW), which are based on peace and brotherhood.

He highlighted that the blessed day was a reminder of the values of love and unity, guiding us to build a stronger and more peaceful society. He said that an exemplary life of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW), calling it a perfect model for humanity to follow in order to improve our lives and communities.

He said that the arrival of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) brought a message of peace, justice, and equality to the world, which continues to serve as a beacon of guidance for us.

He urged everyone to incorporate the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) into their daily lives to build a prosperous and strong nation. He reiterated that the day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) also serves as a reminder of unity and harmony, which were the cornerstones of a successful society.

"By following the values, we can make the world a better place" he said and urged Muslims to follow the enlightened teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW), which continue to offer guidance and light to humanity.

APP/shn/thh

1522 hrs