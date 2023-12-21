Open Menu

Adoption Of Modern Technology To Improve Pakistan's Economic Indicators, Increase GDP: Saquib Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan's economic indicators, increase GDP: Saquib Ahmed

Pakistan can achieve higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth and improve economic indicators, by adopting technology at the government and private level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Pakistan can achieve higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth and improve economic indicators, by adopting technology at the government and private level.

The views were expressed by Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director of SAP Pakistan while talking to media persons, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

He emphasized the significance of embracing innovative technological solutions to drive sustainability both locally and on a global scale.

Through partnerships and initiatives, SAP supports a network that drives sustainable practices across industries, Saquib said.

He said the business objective of SAP is to bring the carbon footprint to zero. The solutions by SAP are being used by 62% of the countries for budget making, procurement, and taxation at the government level, and even at a resident level in the form of billing, purchasing products and receiving pensions, he said.

Reiterating the need to set a precedent, Saquib stated, “Our mission is clear, to innovate, adapt, and lead by example.

SAP firmly believes that sustainability is not just an option but a fundamental responsibility. In line with this ethos, we have embarked on a transformative path towards sustainability, driven by innovative strategies, cutting-edge technologies and a dedication to having a positive impact on the environment and communities we serve.”

Fahad Zahid, Director, Large Enterprise SAP Pakistan, highlighted the enthusiasm of local businesses and SMEs for the adoption of technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Budget Lead Enterprise Media Government

Recent Stories

IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty ..

IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty presence for elections

3 minutes ago
 Residents return to Iceland town as volcano erupti ..

Residents return to Iceland town as volcano eruption peters out

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Aff ..

Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs Syed Junaid Ali Shah anno ..

3 minutes ago
 Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as ..

Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as a fundamental right of all in ..

23 minutes ago
 PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

22 minutes ago
 "AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arres ..

"AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arrested"

23 minutes ago
PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, el ..

PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, election symbol case by Dec 22

23 minutes ago
 World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolut ..

World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolution stalled

22 minutes ago
 PCB clarifies on audit report

PCB clarifies on audit report

36 minutes ago
 National Institute of Management (NIM) delegation ..

National Institute of Management (NIM) delegation visits Rawalpindi Chamber of C ..

39 minutes ago
 Prague police say several dead in university shoot ..

Prague police say several dead in university shooting, gunman 'eliminated'

39 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi urges property developers t ..

President Dr Arif Alvi urges property developers to explore investment opportuni ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan