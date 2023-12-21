Pakistan can achieve higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth and improve economic indicators, by adopting technology at the government and private level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Pakistan can achieve higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth and improve economic indicators, by adopting technology at the government and private level.

The views were expressed by Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director of SAP Pakistan while talking to media persons, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

He emphasized the significance of embracing innovative technological solutions to drive sustainability both locally and on a global scale.

Through partnerships and initiatives, SAP supports a network that drives sustainable practices across industries, Saquib said.

He said the business objective of SAP is to bring the carbon footprint to zero. The solutions by SAP are being used by 62% of the countries for budget making, procurement, and taxation at the government level, and even at a resident level in the form of billing, purchasing products and receiving pensions, he said.

Reiterating the need to set a precedent, Saquib stated, “Our mission is clear, to innovate, adapt, and lead by example.

SAP firmly believes that sustainability is not just an option but a fundamental responsibility. In line with this ethos, we have embarked on a transformative path towards sustainability, driven by innovative strategies, cutting-edge technologies and a dedication to having a positive impact on the environment and communities we serve.”

Fahad Zahid, Director, Large Enterprise SAP Pakistan, highlighted the enthusiasm of local businesses and SMEs for the adoption of technology.