Adoption Of New Technologies Vital To Cope With Future Pandemics: Speakers

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Speakers at an International Symposium on 'Post COVID Higher Education Challenges and Way Forward' held here on Friday called for adoption of new technologies for combating future health emergencies and provision of quality higher education.

The symposium was organized by COMSTECH, (COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence CCoE), IUCPSS (The largest network of public universities of Pakistan), American Institute of Pakistan Studies, and The Hollings Center for International Dialogue.

Rectors of universities of various Islamic countries, including Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan participated in the symposium.

Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary in his welcome address said,"The topic of today's symposium is both relevant and important." He said that the COVID pandemic impacted the world very profoundly.

He said,"The pandemic has exposed the world that no one is out there to help to combat pandemic, one has to solely rely on one's own capabilities." Prof. Choudhary said that science responded to the pandemic by deciphering the virus in just four months and providing vaccines in the shortest possible time to save lives.

He conveyed,"The next pandemic is predicted in just four years-time, so we have to prepare for that in advance.

Prof. Choudhary said that education has been given least importance." "We are technologically illiterate and our competency in the use of technologies is not at par", he lamented.

He said that we have to adopt new normal by learning and using new technologies.

He said,"The idea of this symposium is to discuss, debate and understand the challenges faced by higher education and find appropriate ways to mitigate them." Pro-Rector Superior University, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin in his keynote address said that we need to conduct study to find how higher education sector responded to the pandemic.

He said that the quality of higher education delivery affected during the pandemic, because we were not prepared.

He said in one aspect the higher education sector was benefited by the COVID pandemic and that was the initiation of a hybrid system of education delivery and adoption of the technologies.

Prof. Nizamuddin recommended striving for technological advancement, building community centers and making access to higher education easy for everyone.

He appreciated the online education system and recommended the adoption of the online education system.

The chief guest of the concluding session of the symposium was the chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sayed said like other parts of the world, COVID-19 has severely affected the higher education sector in South Asia, a highly populated and unique geographical region of the world, which accounts for 25% of the world population having the highest proportion of youth under the age of 18 years.

Mr. Sayed said, in Pakistan, about 47 million students have been affected including 2 million students enrolled in more than 230 universities and more than 120 sub campuses.

He said that the universities across the region had to face multiple challenges during and post COVID period.

He said,"A dire need is being felt to bring higher education leadership/vice chancellors across the globe on one platform not only to deliberate on post COVID higher education challenges but also suggest solutions through learning from best regional and global practices in key fields of online teaching, assessment, mental health issues and required new skills and educational pathways for students." He appreciated the organization of this symposium as the objectives of this symposium were the need of the hour to achieve them as early as possible.

National Coordinator IUCPSS, Mr. Murtaza Noor said,"The purpose of today's symposium is to bring all stakeholders close together to discuss and find solutions to the challenges being faced by the higher education sector after COVID-19."

