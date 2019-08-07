Adoption of road safety rules could save thousands lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Thousands of precious human lives could be saved by adoption of road safety tips and compliance of traffic rules and regulations, officials of National Highways and Motorway Police emphasized while addressing a Road Safety seminar on Wednesday.

Road accidents across the globe kill over 1.2 million people annually and the number could be lessened by acting upon traffic rules, they informed the participants of the seminar regarding various rules and precautions those must be followed while moving on any road.

They also highlighted the importance of using helmet for motorcyclists and fastening seat belts by vehicle drivers, crossing of roads by pedestrians and other traffic laws and regulations.

They termed use of mobile phone is dangerous habit during driving.

The Deputy Superintendent Police ( DSP) Motorway, Noushad Ali Shaikh stressed upon the participants to spread the message of road safety to other people The seminar was attended by Admin Officer G.M. Baloch, Operation Officer Arbab Ali Zardari, members of civil society, drivers and large number of teachers and students.