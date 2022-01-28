UrduPoint.com

ADP Committee Meets To Formulate Schemes For Next FY

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 07:28 PM

ADP committee meets to formulate schemes for next FY

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC& ME) Nadir Chatt chaired a meeting of the Annual Development Plan Committee here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SHC& ME) Nadir Chatt chaired a meeting of the Annual Development Plan Committee here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary SHC & ME South Punjab Amjad Suhaib Tareen, Deputy Secretary Zahid Mahmood and other officers while Nishtar Medical University was represented by VC NMU Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed.

Nadir Chatt directed that in the light of the guidelines issued by the Planning and Development Depttand the ADP should be formulated for 2022-23 Fiscal year.

He informed that the ADP schemes for 2021-22 schemes should be completed timely as per the standards.

The meeting also discussed in detail the establishment of new Ophthalmology Unit, Cochlear Implant Centre at NMU and setting up of new ward for children in Pak-Italian Burn Unit and directed to complete these projects as soon as possible.

More Stories From Pakistan

