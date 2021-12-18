UrduPoint.com

ADP Funds Increased By Rs 85bln: Usman Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 08:08 PM

ADP funds increased by Rs 85bln: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI government increased the annual development programme (ADP) by Rs 85 billion for the year 2021-22, taking the volume of annual ADP to Rs 645 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI government increased the annual development programme (ADP) by Rs 85 billion for the year 2021-22, taking the volume of annual ADP to Rs 645 billion.

He termed the present ADP the largest development programme in the history of Punjab, adding that the programme would open new vistas of progress in the province. The number of development schemes would be completed this fiscal year in Punjab, adding that the speed of ongoing development projects would be further accelerated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Progress Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

National Modern Pentathlon Championship begins

National Modern Pentathlon Championship begins

15 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab offers condolence

Chief Minister Punjab offers condolence

17 seconds ago
 Begum Perveen Sarwar held 30 free medical camps in ..

Begum Perveen Sarwar held 30 free medical camps in Punjab

18 seconds ago
 Villa v Burnley off as Premier League reels from C ..

Villa v Burnley off as Premier League reels from Covid chaos

22 seconds ago
 PU Vice Chancellor urges graduates to play role fo ..

PU Vice Chancellor urges graduates to play role for national development

5 minutes ago
 Scotland, Japan, South Korea claim Olympic women's ..

Scotland, Japan, South Korea claim Olympic women's curling spots

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.