ADP funds increased by Rs 85bln: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI government increased the annual development programme (ADP) by Rs 85 billion for the year 2021-22, taking the volume of annual ADP to Rs 645 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI government increased the annual development programme (ADP) by Rs 85 billion for the year 2021-22, taking the volume of annual ADP to Rs 645 billion.

He termed the present ADP the largest development programme in the history of Punjab, adding that the programme would open new vistas of progress in the province. The number of development schemes would be completed this fiscal year in Punjab, adding that the speed of ongoing development projects would be further accelerated.